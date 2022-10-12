Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.34 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $3.70-$4.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.27.

CTVA opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $799,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

