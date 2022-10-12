CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSGP. Truist Financial upped their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.