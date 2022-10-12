Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $8.25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.25 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Coty stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,210. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Coty by 10.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 478,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $13,123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 717,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Coty during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Coty by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

