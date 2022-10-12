Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 16,850 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 231.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the period. Celestica makes up about 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Celestica by 48.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Celestica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Celestica stock remained flat at $8.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,638. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 1.99%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

