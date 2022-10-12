Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 2,999 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. 27,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,579. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

