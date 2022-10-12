Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 11,812 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Dropbox accounts for 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6,231.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,969. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,617,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,679,388.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,390,032.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,617,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,679,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,770 shares of company stock worth $1,739,605 in the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

