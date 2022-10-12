Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 4,217 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 960.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. 5,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,422. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

