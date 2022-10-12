Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Grows Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 295.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of MGY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,988. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

