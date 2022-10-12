Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Increases Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 1,456.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Stewart Information Services accounts for approximately 0.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STC. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Stewart Information Services stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. 539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,797. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $844.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

