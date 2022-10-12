Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $222,000 in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 71.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $118,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 48,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,846. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

In related news, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,883,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,839,636.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,167,213 shares in the company, valued at $115,601,211.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

