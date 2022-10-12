Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 10,514 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Flex by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flex by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,973 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 146.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,394 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its position in shares of Flex by 66.4% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,375,000 after purchasing an additional 997,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,160. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.