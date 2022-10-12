Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 6,965 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 98,153 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,843,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBWI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

