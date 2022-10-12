Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $221,000 Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $89,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.64. 5,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $51.88.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,521.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

