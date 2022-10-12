Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after purchasing an additional 70,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

VB traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.66. 7,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

