Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. 3,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,871. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $50.58.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

