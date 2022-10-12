Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.05. The company had a trading volume of 48,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,609. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.86 and its 200-day moving average is $212.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

