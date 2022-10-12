Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,753. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $162.51 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

