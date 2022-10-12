Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

RWR stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.14. 7,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,457. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.96 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.16.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

