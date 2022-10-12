Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,131,000 after buying an additional 2,234,946 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after buying an additional 1,553,903 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $110,458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,651,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JNK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.89. 366,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,233,493. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.70.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.