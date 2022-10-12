Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.49. The stock had a trading volume of 267,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,921. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.15 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

