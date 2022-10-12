CRB Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 (CRB)

CRB Coin (CRB) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One CRB Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CRB Coin has traded up 67.4% against the US dollar. CRB Coin has a market cap of $1,077.49 and approximately $53,055.00 worth of CRB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CRB Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00217179 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00200323 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005528 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000336 BTC.

CRB Coin Token Profile

CRB Coin (CRYPTO:CRB) is a PoT token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2021. CRB Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. CRB Coin’s official Twitter account is @coincrb and its Facebook page is accessible here. CRB Coin’s official website is www.crbcoin.org.

CRB Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CRB Coin (CRB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CRB Coin has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CRB Coin is 0.00002155 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $120.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crbcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.