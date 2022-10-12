Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

