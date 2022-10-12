Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Down 100.0% in September

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLVO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 582,468 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 119,975 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 105,449 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLVO stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,518. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.