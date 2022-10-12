Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 26,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,000,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

Insider Activity

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $323,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,583,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,705,973.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $323,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,583,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,705,973.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $79,842.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 543,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,031,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 714,674 shares of company stock worth $8,383,532. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.