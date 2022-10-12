Crew Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.07. 24,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,630. The company has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.45.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co.

