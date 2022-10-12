Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.63. 265,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 224,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.73.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$2.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of C$336.25 million and a PE ratio of -74.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.50.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

