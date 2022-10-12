Critical Review: NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) & Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoVibronix and Cadre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $1.70 million 7.08 -$14.28 million N/A N/A Cadre $427.29 million 2.36 $12.66 million ($0.24) -112.75

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadre 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NanoVibronix and Cadre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cadre has a consensus price target of $26.71, indicating a potential downside of 1.28%. Given Cadre’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cadre is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -570.31% -115.81% -87.02% Cadre -1.59% 7.60% 1.97%

Summary

Cadre beats NanoVibronix on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoVibronix

(Get Rating)

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally. NanoVibronix, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

About Cadre

(Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.