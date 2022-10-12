Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23. Crown has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.