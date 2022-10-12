Crypto Birds (XCB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9,531.37

Crypto Birds (XCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Crypto Birds has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Birds token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Birds has a total market cap of $9,531.37 and approximately $10,070.00 worth of Crypto Birds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,096.88 or 0.99994012 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00043457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00060676 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022764 BTC.

Crypto Birds Profile

XCB is a token. Crypto Birds’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,894,714 tokens. Crypto Birds’ official Twitter account is @cryptobirds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Crypto Birds is medium.com/@cryptobirds. Crypto Birds’ official website is www.cryptobirds.com.

Crypto Birds Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Birds (XCB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Birds has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Birds is 0.00497273 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $114.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptobirds.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Birds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Birds should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Birds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

