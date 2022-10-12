CryptoBlades Price Down 22.1% This Week (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One CryptoBlades token can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00010983 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $630,575.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.11 or 0.01429029 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00046367 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.02 or 0.01616218 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001785 BTC.

CryptoBlades Token Profile

CryptoBlades (CRYPTO:SKILL) is a token. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,515 tokens. The official message board for CryptoBlades is cryptoblades.medium.com. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @cryptoblades and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoBlades is cryptoblades.io. The Reddit community for CryptoBlades is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoBlades and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CryptoBlades Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades (SKILL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoBlades has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 881,678.35339758 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoBlades is 2.10940337 USD and is up 9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $634,820.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://cryptoblades.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.