CryptoBlast (CBT) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

CryptoBlast (CBT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One CryptoBlast token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoBlast has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. CryptoBlast has a total market cap of $292,064.99 and approximately $48.00 worth of CryptoBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoBlast Token Profile

CryptoBlast launched on August 30th, 2021. CryptoBlast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,999,995 tokens. CryptoBlast’s official Twitter account is @crypblast. CryptoBlast’s official website is cryptoblast.energy. The Reddit community for CryptoBlast is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_medium=android_app&utm_source=share and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBlast’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptoblast_token.

CryptoBlast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlast (CBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CryptoBlast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CryptoBlast is 0.00000291 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptoblast.energy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

