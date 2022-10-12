Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CRON) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $39,460.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean’s launch date was August 15th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is https://reddit.com/r/cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean (CRON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Cryptocean has a current supply of 19,121,150.61929778 with 8,199,052.11929778 in circulation. The last known price of Cryptocean is 0.16985396 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42,115.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptocean.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

