CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

CTIC stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.43. 236,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,687. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.90. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $846,038.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at $102,323.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,146.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at $102,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,615,599 shares of company stock valued at $46,670,570. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 124,683 shares in the last quarter.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

