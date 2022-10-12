Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,200.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PINE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 33,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,693. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $187.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

