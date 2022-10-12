Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09. 1,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 318,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($7.67). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Oncology news, insider Corrine Savill sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $75,932.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 5,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $75,932.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $67,567.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,345,242.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,823 shares of company stock worth $681,082 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 818,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 343,514 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 652,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 311,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,764,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

