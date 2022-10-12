Curio Achieves Market Capitalization of $83,573.47 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Curio has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $83,573.47 and $93.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio token can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,195.27 or 0.99992660 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001966 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00041137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00060464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00022867 BTC.

About Curio

Curio is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2019. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 tokens. Curio’s official Twitter account is @curio_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is t.me/curiocarqa. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com.

Curio Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curio (CUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Curio has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 1,966,077.82994619 in circulation. The last known price of Curio is 0.04251622 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $56.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://curioinvest.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars.

