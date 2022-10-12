Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives $172.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.9 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $123.84 and a one year high of $162.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day moving average of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.66%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.