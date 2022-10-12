Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CUTR has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,227. Cutera has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. The company has a market cap of $863.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.76.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.30). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cutera will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,956,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,946,000.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

