Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $237,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 169,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.48. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.94.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

