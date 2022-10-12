Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. HEICO makes up approximately 2.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,404,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in HEICO by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in HEICO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $35,606,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

HEI stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $144.04. 5,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,872. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $165.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average of $145.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HEI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

