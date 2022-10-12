Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $990,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 55.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,561,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.01. 148,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,151,395. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $287.04 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.