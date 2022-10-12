Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the quarter. Cyxtera Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cyxtera Technologies were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,508,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000.

NASDAQ:CYXT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 32,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,979. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $121,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $227,208.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,616.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $121,486.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105 in the last 90 days. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CYXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

