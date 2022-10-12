Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 136,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $181.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.78. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.