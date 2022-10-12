Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 11,632 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 51,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 222,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 32,346 shares in the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. 246,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,397,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

