Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 447 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $48.36. 44,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,005. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

