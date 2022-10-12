Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,808,000 after purchasing an additional 626,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,713,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,412,148. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $261.03 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.