CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Increased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. 105,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $82.20 and a one year high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

