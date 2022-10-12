CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.55.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $88.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health has a one year low of $82.20 and a one year high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,626,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,843,000 after buying an additional 107,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $262,167,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in CVS Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,103,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $111,709,000 after buying an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,016,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

