Cwm LLC Acquires 1,947 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $1,530,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $977,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT traded down $6.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.35. 12,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,037. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

