Cwm LLC Buys 83,381 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,381 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.24% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $31,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 170,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 109,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.72. 12,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,526. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

